Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.68 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $47.68 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001026 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00076083 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,879,919 coins and its circulating supply is 318,509,713 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.