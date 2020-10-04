Homeros One Day Volume Reaches $15.73 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Homeros token can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00006662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $228.58 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00271224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.01538292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00168862 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,207,095 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

