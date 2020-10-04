Honest Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $823,329.29 and $3,374.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00270901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.01524540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00167442 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

