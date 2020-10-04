HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.09 million and $224.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00049996 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,721.03 or 1.00074605 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00623550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.01141032 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00106173 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-Patex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

