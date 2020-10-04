Humanscape (HUM) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $25,391.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00271545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.01527542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00169425 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.