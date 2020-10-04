HUSD (HUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $127.49 million and approximately $22.72 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.88 or 0.05343420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 127,262,746 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

