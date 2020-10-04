ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.33.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at $281,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $56,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,090 shares of company stock worth $4,716,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,467,000 after acquiring an additional 176,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,015,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 58.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 88,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $177.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.17. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

