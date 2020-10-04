Incent (INCNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $140.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00270901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.01524540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00167442 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is incent.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

