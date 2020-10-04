InsaneCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $219.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $97,412.56 and approximately $219.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00627666 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005448 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.03544156 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000774 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,822,044 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

