Internet Node Token (INT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Internet Node Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinEgg and Allcoin. Over the last week, Internet Node Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Internet Node Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Node Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.05211975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Internet Node Token Profile

Internet Node Token (CRYPTO:INT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 53,584,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,584,284 tokens. The official website for Internet Node Token is intchain.io. The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Node Token Token Trading

Internet Node Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Ethfinex, Allcoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Node Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Node Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Node Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Node Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.