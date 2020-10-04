Interzone (ITZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Interzone Coin Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

