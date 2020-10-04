Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.71% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4,414.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $77.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

