Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $471.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $20.57 million and $471.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00273368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167888 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,531 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

