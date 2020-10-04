Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.89.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

IQV stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.27. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $170.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,080,331 shares of company stock worth $490,599,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Iqvia during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Iqvia by 90.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Iqvia by 341.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

