iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.15% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

IHE opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.73. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $168.25.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

