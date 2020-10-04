Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. Jewel has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $795.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00271545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.01527542 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

