Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.59. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $85.03.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

