Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE JLL traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 505,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 662,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after buying an additional 640,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,698,000 after buying an additional 429,402 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,865,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,608,000 after buying an additional 125,561 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

