KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) versus Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Financial Contrast

KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) and Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get KBS Fashion Group alerts:

1.8% of KBS Fashion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Weyco Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Weyco Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KBS Fashion Group and Weyco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBS Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A Weyco Group 3.08% 3.75% 2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KBS Fashion Group and Weyco Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBS Fashion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Weyco Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBS Fashion Group and Weyco Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBS Fashion Group $16.47 million 0.30 -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Weyco Group $304.01 million 0.52 $20.88 million N/A N/A

Weyco Group has higher revenue and earnings than KBS Fashion Group.

Risk & Volatility

KBS Fashion Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyco Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weyco Group beats KBS Fashion Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBS Fashion Group

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1 corporate store and 29 franchised stores. The company is headquartered in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals. It is involved in the wholesale of its products to footwear, department, and specialty stores primarily in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company had nine brick and mortar retail stores in the United States; and an Internet business. It also has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear in the United States, as well as its footwear in Mexico and certain markets internationally. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for KBS Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBS Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.