Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.40.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.26. The stock had a trading volume of 518,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,110. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Life Storage by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

