Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $1.40 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $288,123.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00013242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00435032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.