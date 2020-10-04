Litecoin Plus (LCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $78,151.02 and approximately $53.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,843.39 or 3.25187568 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

