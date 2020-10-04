Livenodes Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00383792 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00018989 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012818 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007129 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online.

Buying and Selling Livenodes

Livenodes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

