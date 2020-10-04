LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.25% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $274,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

