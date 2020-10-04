Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

CLI stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.01. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 276,696 shares during the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 6,206,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,891,000 after purchasing an additional 474,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,905,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,710,000 after purchasing an additional 242,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,648 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

