Martkist Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Martkist has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Martkist coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Martkist has a total market cap of $623,208.81 and $2,645.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001957 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001412 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000622 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002695 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Martkist Profile

Martkist (CRYPTO:MARTK) is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 13,401,332 coins and its circulating supply is 12,983,033 coins. The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org. The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist.

Martkist Coin Trading

