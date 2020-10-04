Max Property Group (MPG) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $436,636.53 and $734.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001957 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001412 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002695 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

