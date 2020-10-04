Max Property Group (MPG) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $436,636.53 and approximately $734.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

