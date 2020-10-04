MCO Price Tops $4.11 on Top Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. MCO has a market cap of $64.93 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00038760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, EXX, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last week, MCO has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.34 or 0.05245178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, ABCC, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Huobi, BigONE, Coinrail, DDEX, Gate.io, YoBit, EXX, Liqui, Coinnest, Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

