Merculet Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $56,445.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, OKEx, IDEX and Hotbit.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,252,727,478 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinMex, IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

