Meter Governance Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $335,171.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00005087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00271389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.01526844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00167726 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Token Trading

