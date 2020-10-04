MicroBitcoin Market Cap Hits $4.60 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $75.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001594 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.01335713 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

