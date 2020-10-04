MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of MicroStrategy worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of MSTR opened at $146.46 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $176.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

