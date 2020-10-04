MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Up 1.7% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $34.70 million and $451,784.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $3.33 or 0.00031094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00623942 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.68 or 0.02824857 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 25,524.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000749 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,647,860 coins and its circulating supply is 10,416,597 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

