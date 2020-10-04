Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NERV opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.