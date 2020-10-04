Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

MGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $41.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

