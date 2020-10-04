MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $971,415.26 and $1,607.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00026244 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003432 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003894 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 202,518,716 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

