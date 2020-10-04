MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 308,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

