MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 154,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.95% of MTS Systems worth $33,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the second quarter worth $3,110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 133.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the second quarter worth $352,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 38.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTSC shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTSC opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.