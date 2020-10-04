Nano (NANO) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $103.62 million and $3.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00007253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Bitinka, CoinEx and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,721.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.17 or 0.03312767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.53 or 0.02075582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00438197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00992888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00612786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048445 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010420 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEx, Nanex, Gate.io, RightBTC, Koinex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coindeal and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.