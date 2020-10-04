National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of National Grid by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of National Grid by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 4,432.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after buying an additional 309,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.