NEXT Reaches Market Cap of $10.26 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. NEXT has a total market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $44,971.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002371 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00438239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002935 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.