NIX Market Capitalization Tops $3.94 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $120,545.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $20.33.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

