NOIA Network (NOIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $209,064.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 797.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $16.27 million and $209,064.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.05358195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

