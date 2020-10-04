NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading Up 797.7% Over Last 7 Days

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 797.7% higher against the dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and $209,064.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

