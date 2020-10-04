Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NOK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,254,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,887,252. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $38,327,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 432.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,095 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4,072.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,090,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 868.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,901 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 474.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,028,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

