Noku (NOKU) Price Up 29.8% Over Last Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Noku has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Noku token can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $549.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00271630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525446 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded 493,071.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00452062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

