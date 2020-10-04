Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.77% of Norbord worth $32,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norbord by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Norbord by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Norbord by 14.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,146,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,260 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Norbord by 13.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Norbord by 191.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norbord Inc has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.85, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.59.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Norbord’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.2251 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently -248.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSB. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.