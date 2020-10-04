Novacoin (NVC) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 85.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001699 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Novacoin has a market cap of $420,917.18 and $810.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00050167 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,619.66 or 1.00121370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001517 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.