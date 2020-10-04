Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. BidaskClub cut Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $311,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,303.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,666 shares of company stock worth $2,471,683. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 347.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 751.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 89.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 23.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.